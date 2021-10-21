The true stars of the new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trailer are these dancing mushroom men

By

There are two new classes, but we know what you're really here for...

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
(Image credit: Gearbox)

A new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trailer reveals two of the classes available in the game, as well as the adorable enemies you'll use them to cruelly slaughter.

The trailer focuses on the Stabbomancers and the Brr-Zerkers. The former are a sneaky, assassin-type build whose main focus is the use of magical whirling blades to dispatch their foes. Able to blend into the shadows, they're useful for picking out new approaches to each area by slipping round guards.

Brr-Zerkers, on the other hand, are far more direct, rushing down their opponent with terrifying, frost-infused melee attacks. If you ever find yourself surrounded, an impressive spinning attack should make short work of your foes, but to be quite honest, that seems a little harsh to use against the charming mushroom-people who can be seen dotted throughout the trailer.

While the classes are the focus of the trailer, Gearbox has also outlined some of the environments players will be visiting. From the lush vegetation of Sunfang Oasis to the Jack-and-the-Beanstalk-style Tangledrift to the shimmering spires of Brighthoof, Wonderlands is already sounding almost as varied as Borderlands 3's multiple planets. 

Beyond the Wonderlands themselves, however, is the Overworld. An obvious nod to the tabletop roleplaying that inspires Gearbox's spin-off, it offers a third-person view of the game board, letting you explore the many secrets that Tina has hidden away, from shortcuts to treasure caches.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to release on March 25, 2022, on PC via the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands uses the same tech that put one billion guns in Borderlands 3.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones

I'm GamesRadar's deputy news editor, working with Ben T across our gaming news articles. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.