The Tomorrow Children will return as original developer gets the rights back from Sony

The Tomorrow Children, a beloved PS indie, is getting a second lease of life as Sony is giving the rights back to the original developer.

Announced in August 2014, released on PS4 in October 2016, and (not so) permanently shut down in November 2017, the PS4-exclusive online game was an unusual mix of resource gathering, community building, and post-modern Soviet aesthetics is officially coming back after its four-year absence with new changes in tow.

The Tomorrow Children was created by developer Q-Games, best known for its genre-spanning PixelJunk series, and Q-Games revealed in post to its official site that it has come to an agreement with former publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment to reacquire the rights to the game.

Q-Games founder Dylan Cuthbert thanked fans of The Tomorrow Children whose continued dedication gave him "the confidence to keep pursuing the deal."

"I think the happiest thing about this decision is imagining the enjoyment those fans will feel as they re-enter the crazy post-apocalyptic neo-soviet world of The Tomorrow Children," Cuthbert said. "I am now tweaking and re-working parts of the game every week, and I hope everyone follows along and gets involved in this process. We plan to make quite a few changes for the better, and give The Tomorrow Children the re-launch it deserves!"

The Tomorrow Children's original incarnation was idiosyncratic, and it will be interesting to see if Q-Games can use this opportunity to refine its vision and attract new players without losing the unique feel that diehard fans held fast to even years after the game went offline.