The Sims 4, Dead Space 3, and more EA games headed to Steam

The Sims 4 is finally coming to Steam, five years after it first hit PC.

EA made the announcement during its EA Play Live event today, simultaneously confirming that all the downloadable packs which have expanded the game with everything from new makeup options to mermaid transformations are also coming to Steam. That's going to be a lot of Sims all at once, but it's long overdue for fans of the franchise who for one reason or another didn't want to pick it up on EA's Origin service - until now, The Sims 3 and its expansions were the latest Sims content on Steam.

EA also confirmed that it's bringing its EA Access subscription service, which offers free access to hundreds of included games, to Steam in August. That includes The Sims 4, so keep that in mind before you decide to purchase its standalone version.

During the same event, EA revealed several more high-profile games from its back catalog that are headed to Steam. They include Titanfall 2, A Way Out, and Dead Space 3 - just like the Mass Effect trilogy which was recently completed on Steam , only the first two-thirds of the Dead Space trilogy have been available on Steam for years. And while Apex Legends is the new multiplayer hotness, Titanfall 2's single-player campaign still stands as an all-time great.

EA kicked off its back catalog migration earlier this month with a selection of games including Dragon Age: Inquisition coming to Steam , following the arrival of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in November.