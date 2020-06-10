The rich and powerful are dying in new Black Label Hellblazer: Rise and Fall series

The wealthy and powerful are the subjects of an ominous religious mystery in a new three issue Hellblazer limited series from writer Tom Taylor and artist Darick Robertson, to be published through DC Black Label starting in September.

Titled Hellblazer: Rise and Fall, the series focuses on an occult emergency sparked by the first act of magic by none other than John Constantine himself.

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

Here's how DC describes the series:

"In Hellblazer: Rise and Fall, a new three-issue mini-series by Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson launching this September, a billionaire mysteriously falls out of the sky and is gruesomely skewered on a church spire. Even stranger, they have angel wings attached to their back. More bodies soon follow, raining death and causing widespread panic. Detective Aisha Bukhari is stumped by the phenomenon, until she's visited by her childhood friend, occult investigator John Constantine.

"DC's Hellblazer soon discovers a link between the falling elite and a shocking moment in his and Aisha's misspent youth. How do these killings tie to the first act of magic ever committed by John Constantine? How does this involve Heaven and Hell? Thirty years later, Constantine’s no stranger to supernatural threats and hard-pressed to consider stopping any monster who haunts a nation by killing the most corrupt among its citizens.

"Even if this mess is kind of John's fault, will Constantine be happy to let a few more rich bastards fall from the sky, like a vindictive Robin Hood? Does John have any interest in stopping the 1% from…trickling down?"

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

"This is a very twisted book," says Taylor in a statement alongside the announcement. “But, I actually want to give people exactly the John they’ve seen before. I want to write the bloke who steps out of the shadows with the smirk, the lit cigarette and all the answers. I want a story of shocks and sadness and triumph in the face of utter horror."

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

"I love writing characters who speak truth to power," he continues. "John doesn’t just speak truth to power, he tears power a new one any chance he gets. He’s also not your standard perfect hero. He makes a lot of mistakes and people in his orbit get hurt. But there’s a beautiful heart beating in the bastard…there’s something very cathartic about class warfare where the upper class doesn’t win every damn battle."

Hellblazer: Rise and Fall will consist of three 48-page issues, starting in September.