Return to The Outer Worlds later this year with Peril on Gorgon, Obsidian's first DLC expansion for its interstellar RPG

Obsidian Entertainment has given us its first look at The Outer Worlds DLC at the Xbox Game Showcase, which will be released as paid add-on content for its 2019 RPG on September 9 later this year.

The first trailer for The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, which focuses on a new asteroid zone housing a mysterious corrupting force, can be viewed below.

Check it out:

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon will raise the game's max level cap from 30 to 33, introduce a number of new perks, flaws, weapons, and explorable areas into Halcyon, and feature a completely new, choice-dependant story, available to begin after you've finished the critical path on Monarch around halfway through the main campaign.

Obsidian had already revealed that it was working on new narrative content for The Outer Worlds earlier this year, but - speaking to GamesRadar - art director Matt Hansen revealed that the critical and commercial success of the base game encouraged the studio to expand its ambition for the DLC, which promises to be a fairly hefty time sink.

Peril on Gorgon is just one of many new announcements debuting at today's Xbox Series X focused live stream, which is also giving us a better look at the Halo Infinite campaign, and plenty more. Stay tuned to GamesRadar for all the news from the show as soon as it arrives.

