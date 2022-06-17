The original Pokemon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

The original Pokemon Snap game is heading to Nintendo Switch Online next week.

Announced via a tweet (opens in new tab) from all of the various Nintendo accounts, the Nintendo 64 version of Pokemon Snap will be heading to the Nintendo Switch Online N64 library on June 24, 2022. Just like in New Pokemon Snap, which released in 2021, the original version sees players ride around on a rail as they snap photos of various Pokemon.

Oh snap! 📷Sharpen your photography skills, because Pokémon Snap comes to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack 24/06! pic.twitter.com/c7aXeZVE3rJune 17, 2022 See more

Although a fairly faithful adaptation, the original and new Pokemon Snap games do differ a little. Firstly, there aren’t nearly the same amount of Pokemon to snap in the older version, which is fair considering there was only one generation of Pokemon back in 1999. A lot of the quality-of-life features of New Pokemon Snap are exclusive to the Switch version too, so you may have to do things the long way or be restricted with a few features in the older version.

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on the Switch's N64 game library, here’s a quick explanation. To play Pokemon Snap, you’ll need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion membership.

This pack gives you not only access to online services but also a few extras, including the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion, and most importantly access to a selection of Sega Megadrive and Nintendo 64 games.