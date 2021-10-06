The original Ghost Recon is free on PC until next week

The original Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon is going free on PC to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series' debut.

Announced alongside the unveiling of Ghost Recon Frontline, Ubisoft announced it would be giving away the original Ghost Recon for free on PC until next week, ending on October 11. The original entry that would spawn the massive Tom Clancy franchise at Ubisoft is free right now through Ubisoft Connect, to celebrate the anniversary of its original launch all the way back in 2001.

Additionally, a number of DLC expansions for some of the more recent Ghost Recon games are being given away for the anniversary. The Fallen Ghosts DLC for 2017's Ghost Recon Wildlands is free right now on PC through Ubisoft Connect, as is the Deep State Adventure for 2019's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the perfect excuse to revisit some of the more modern games in the franchise.

This news was supplementing the announcing of Ghost Recon Frontline, the next venture for Ubisoft in the ongoing shooter saga. This time though, Ghost Recon Frontline is entirely free-to-play on consoles and PC alike, and it's putting a battle royale spin on the series.

Right now, there's no release date in sight for Ghost Recon Frontline, but Ubisoft plans to host a PC server test for the game later this month on October 14 throughout Europe, with the test arriving on other platforms and regions at a later date. With Ghost Recon Frontline, Ubisoft is looking to make its mark on a landscape dominated by the likes of Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and many others.

For more on Ubisoft's next instalment in the Tom Clancy franchise, including a talk with the minds behind the new project, head over to our extensive Ghost Recon Frontline preview for more.