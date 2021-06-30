The new Marvel Phoenix gets her own comic book series ahead of MCU debut

Marvel's new Phoenix, Echo, will be starring in her first solo series this fall. Award-winning prose novelist Rebecca Roanhorse and artist Luca Maresca are working on Phoenix Song: Echo, a five-issue series to debut this October.

(Image credit: Cory Smith (Marvel Comics))

"I am excited to return to Echo in her first solo series and follow this thrilling new direction Jason Aaron has taken her," Roanhorse says in the announcement. "Readers will see some old favorites reimagined and some entirely new characters as Echo comes to terms with the incredible and dangerous powers of the Phoenix."

Echo was chosen as the new host of the Phoenix Force in the recent Avengers storyline 'Enter the Phoenix' by Jason Aaron and Javier Garron. Roanhorse and artist Weshoyot Alvitre created an Echo short story previous to that in 2020's Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1.

"Echo is now the host of one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe, and she has burning questions that demand answers," reads Marvel's description of Phoenix Song: Echo #1. "Still learning her new cosmic abilities - and struggling with the Phoenix's overwhelming personality - Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail - and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control."

(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu (Marvel Comics))

Echo was originally created by David Mack and Joe Quesada way back in 1999's Daredevil #9, and went on to briefly be an Avenger - and Ronin - in Brian Michael Bendis' Avengers run. The publisher states that Phoenix Song: Echo will have "revelations" about both her ancestry and that of the Phoenix Force. The series will also feature the "shocking" return of a surprise X-Men villain and the debut of new Marvel heroes.

Marvel Entertainment has big plans for Echo beyond comics - she'll make her MCU debut, played by Alaqua Cox, in the upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye, and is already pegged for her own spinoff show.

Phoenix Song: Echo #1 (of 5) goes on sale on October 6.