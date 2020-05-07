The Medium is a next-gen horror game with a split-worlds theme, from the studio behind Blair Witch

The Medium is a brand new horror game from Blair Witch and Layers of Fear studio Bloober Team, announced for Xbox Series X (and PC) during today's Inside Xbox event.

The trailer reveals a game that looks every bit as foreboding and disorienting as last year's Blair Witch, putting you in control of a medium who lives in both the real and spirit worlds. Here, instead of the usual 9-5 of talking to dead people and handing tissues to their grieving relatives, you're on a mission to solve the mystery connecting a distant tragedy to haunting visions you're having of a child's murder. As with other Bloober Team games, The Medium tells its story features elements of both survival and puzzle-solving.

Judging from the trailer, it looks like The Medium will capitalize on a healthy horror history surrounding the topic of pregnancy as well. It's not a sure thing that it's going to go all Rosemary's Baby on us, but I wouldn't bet against it. Bloober team says it will have more to reveal about The Medium "soon", so hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out.

Bloober Team really excels at making psychological horror games with an emphasis on "psychological." With Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka helping Bloober Team's Arkadiusz Reikowski create a unique "dual-soundtrack", you should start preparing for The Medium to sink under your skin when it arrives in holiday 2020.