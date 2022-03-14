The Lost City is being praised for Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's chemistry and comedic timing

The Lost City's first reviews and reactions are in – but what do the critics think of the new comedy adventure?

The movie, which premiered at SXSW Film Festival, sees Sandra Bullock play Loretta Sage, the reclusive author of romance adventure novels, while Channing Tatum is Alan, the model who appears on the covers of all her books as the embodiment of the stories' fictional hero.

While on a promotional tour with Alan for her new book, titled The Lost City of D, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who thinks she can lead him to the treasure of the ancient lost city mentioned in the novel.

"So this is what it feels like to watch two A-list stars carry a movie. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are both in top form in ‘The Lost City,’ which had #SXSW2022 howling with laughter," tweeted Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh.

"Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s THE LOST CITY is like a throwback not only to Romancing the Stone, but the kind of crowd pleasers Hollywood used to make all the time in the 80s and 90s. And Brad Pitt? Nice to see what Cliff Booth did in retirement!" said Den of Geek editor David Crow, referencing Pitt's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character.

Meanwhile, IndieWire 's review reads: "Whenever The Lost City seems in danger of falling prey to other big-time star-studded adventures, particularly those calculated by Netflix, the obvious chemistry between Tatum and Bullock saves the day. What’s always made the two actors such formidable stars isn’t just their wicked comedic timing, it’s their uncanny ability to impart real vulnerability and a down-to-earth vibe to their heroic characters."

"While it’s no longer surprising to see the sensitive and funny sides of costar Channing Tatum, his hunky character’s puppy-like devotion to Bullock’s dismissive damsel in distress serves the pic quite well, enlivening action that (after a winningly over-the-top kickoff) might otherwise grow too generic," says The Hollywood Reporter .

Meanwhile, Roger Ebert 's take is that "The Lost City may get dinged by some for being formulaic and silly, but it does many things well that are notable. It’s bright, both visually and atmospherically. It’s an original story, told by filmmakers who get what kind of movie this is. Most importantly, its central relationship displays a real understanding of the emotional sensitivity and vulnerability that make romance attractive as a genre."