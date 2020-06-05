The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle will include the first DLC expansion

The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition bundle will include a copy of the game's first expansion.

The previously unannounced detail arrived via retailer listings, now that the bundle is available for order. Check out the text from this listing on Best Buy , with emphasis added:

"Enjoy a full-game digital download of Cyberpunk 2077 (available September 17, 2020), as well as the future first expansion release, on the 1TB limited edition console that uses textures, glowing elements, bright panels, and color shift effects to capture the vibrant grit and technical enhancements of Night City."

The bundle also includes a special edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox controller . CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have "no less DLC than The Witcher 3" , likely in the form of both free content updates and paid expansions. It hasn't revealed any details about what those expansions will add to the game, but now we know the first one will be given free to folks who pick up the limited-edition Xbox One X.

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox One X made for Cyberpunk 2077 will be the console's last limited-edition bundle , as Xbox Series X is still slated to arrive in time for the holidays. Developer CD Projekt Red has also promised that the Xbox Series X version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be free to owners of the Xbox One version "when available" .