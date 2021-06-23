The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD gets an overview trailer showing off new controls and updated graphics

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has received an extensive gameplay overview trailer getting players ready to jump back into the classic Wii game.

The trailer is easily the most in-depth look we've had for the HD port yet, showing the world, story, controller settings, and more. If you are considering picking up the game, but are unsure of what is changing or how the HD version will look, this is about as good as you can get.

There is a lot of footage included, showing off the graphical up-resolution of different aspects of the game, from cutscenes and combat to puzzle-solving and exploration. The title has clearly received a lot of work, with the new graphical enhancements looking fairly significant. It has a real sense of freshness to it which should make for an enticing revisit even for players who have beaten the game.

Another of the major new features, the new control scheme, is also showcased. This version of the game will feature motion controls like the original Wii version, with one Joy-Con working as Link's shield and the other working as his sword. The controllers will track if you swing it vertically, horizontally, and diagonally. You can also reflect incoming attacks with the shield, sending projectiles back at enemies.

Undoubtedly one of the more welcome additions to Skyward Sword HD is the introduction of button-only mode. This will make the game playable without any motion controls whatsoever. This is to help the Switch when it is in handheld mode or with the use of a Nintendo Switch Lite.

There is also a nice overview of the floating island of Skyloft and its inhabitants here. While it will all be familiar to those who have played before, for new players, it's a nice primer on what to expect. Of course, the peace doesn't last long, as you are thrust into the tunic of Link on an adventure to find Zelda.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD looks like it will be a real second chance for the game, which is looked back on a little less favorably compared to other modern ones in the series. There is a lot of charm on display here though, so hopefully, it will find a whole new generation of fans.



