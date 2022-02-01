The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time gets a 4K makeover in Unreal Engine 5

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has an impressive Unreal Engine 5 remake-in-progress thanks to one dedicated fan.

Just below, you can check out a new video from RwanLink on YouTube. The video gives an Unreal Engine 5 makeover to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as the creator takes us through the arduous process of recreating Link's individual animations, like splashing his face with water and swimming, in the new-gen engine from Epic Games.

Right now, the project is less of a 'game' and more of an experience. Although we see a very brief clip of Link running around at the beginning of the video, we're otherwise treated to the general vibes of Hyrule with panoramic shots of Ocarina of Time's recreated land.

"The goal of this series is to reimagine these different environments as if they exist in real life using the Unreal Engine 5 and also to become a better artist in general," the video's description from RwanLink reads. "As a director, I also plan to present each of them with a cinematic," adding that although they're not a game developer, they still like to practice and take their time with coding.

Well, for someone who isn't a game developer, this is a heroic feat from RwanLink. It seems as though this won't be the last we see of the Ocarina of Time remake in Unreal Engine 5 either, as this is actually the second video the amateur game developer has posted to their channel: the first one, showcasing Kakariko Village, was actually unveiled back in December.

