The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild glitch gives Guardians wild Spaghetti legs

This The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild glitch has made the game's signature Guardians turn a little stringy.

As spotted by Destructoid, user Bl4ckm4rs posted to the Breath of the Wild subreddit, showing him lining up a cube to hit a Guardians based on the side of a cliff. By freezing and hitting the cube, the idea was to knock off the enemy. Which did happen... just, with some unexpected results.

Take a look:

As the Guardian goes sailing off the cliff, its legs get exceptionally noodly. This appears to be because the legs are locked in place while the body isn't. They do eventually snap, but by that point, the robot-like enemy is already well on its way to the ground below.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild really is an interesting game. The title's encouragement of experimentation based around physics and momentum remains a great place for creativity for those still playing it. The game allows players to freeze objects and apply delayed force to them which has seen all manner of weirdness in the game. While the game is remarkable for the freedom it gives the player, the physics experimentation tools really do seem to be where the game is finding its longevity.

It's great to see as the Zelda community has shown it is nowhere near finding out all the impressive and especially weird things that can happen when you apply momentum, object freezing, bombs, and other tools in this beautifully realised world. Who knows what other weird interactions there are still left to find out there.

And for those who can't wait to return to Hyrule, then the Breath of the Wild sequel should hopefully be coming to Nintendo Switch at some point in the new future. With Nintendo recently announcing their E3 2021 showcase this week, fingers crossed that the follow-up to this beloved open-world will be one of the star attractions. With the Skyword Sword HD remake already confirmed for this summer as well, there'll at least be some new(ish) Zelda action in 2021.



