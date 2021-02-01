The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will launch in Q2 2021, according to retailer leak

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 release window may have leaked via an Austrian retailer.

As spotted on Reddit, a listing for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game on Gameware.at says that the Breath of the Wild sequel is "coming out in the 2nd quarter of 2021."

If we're going by calendar year, that would mean Breath of the Wild 2 would arrive some time between April and June, but given that there's been very little word from Nintendo since the game's announcement in 2019, it seems more likely that the window is referring to the financial year, placing a Q2 release any time between July and September.

There's been no official word from the game's developer since that original reveal, and reports of a tentative 2020 release date clearly haven't come to pass. While it's definitely worth taking this potential leak with a pinch of salt, it's important to know that Gameware does have something of a track record. Last year, the storefront correctly announced the worldwide release date for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

While even a September release date would be nice, we might be waiting a few extra months. A 2021 launch does seem quite likely, but other sources suggest that we could be getting our hands on Breath of the Wild 2 this holiday season , meaning a window a little closer to November or December.