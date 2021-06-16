The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 locations are being found in the first game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 reveal has fans clamoring for more, leaving some to do some geographical detective work.

On Reddit, Zelda fans are using the original Breath of the Wild to try and find locations the upcoming sequel might focus on. Using shots used from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 trailer, players are putting their map knowledge to good use.

There are several scenic shots in the trailer that are from the locations in the first game. From overviews over the entire map to specific zones, many of which revolve around Ganondorf's castle, there are interesting and subtle differences between both.

One of the easy to miss, yet quite interesting changes in the images are that the Divine Beast Vah Ruta is no longer seen in the background of one of the images. It's hard to say what that means for the sequel, but an interesting detail to puzzle over since activating the Divine Beasts were such a big part of the first game.

Elsewhere, there are also Towers missing from the images, which acted as waypoints for the previous game. If they aren't to return, it's possible their absence could mean something. Of course, the game is still in development, and assets are changing and getting shifted still. It's impossible to know if these changes mean anything to the overall game or not, but still, it's fun to speculate.

These comparisons do ram home the fact that we will be exploring the same map in the Breath of the Wild sequel though. The landscape appears to be largely the same, if not exact, so those with previous knowledge will likely get to have fun seeing what's changed, and perhaps more importantly for the story, what's missing.

We really don't know much about where The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is going in terms of its narrative, but it certainly looks quite a bit darker, and more sinister than its predecessor. It seems whatever is up, it has been undoing the work we've accomplished last game. For details on what, and why though, it seems we will have to wait until Nintendo is ready to tell us more.

