The Last of Us 2 is the UK's fastest selling PS4 exclusive of all time

The Last of Us 2 is already breaking sales records, as early retail data from the UK shows Naughty Dog's PS4 exclusive has already jumped to the top of the country's boxed charts.

GamesIndustry.biz reports that the critically acclaimed sequel is now the fastest-selling PlayStation game of this generation, beating 2016's Uncharted 4 (another Naughty Dog title) by just 1% in terms of launch day sales.

The numbers also make it the biggest UK launch of the year so far for boxed games, beating Animal Crossing: New Horizons by 40%, and it's own predecessor - 2013's The Last of Us - by 76%.

None of this data incorporates digital sales of The Last of Us 2, either, which are sure to be even higher given that game retail stores around the world are either shut down or operating on an extremely limited basis as a result of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

While The Last of Us 2 faced no significant competition with any other major game launches last week, it'll be interesting to see how it continues to sell over the rest of June and into July, when another big upcoming PS4 game launches in the form of Ghost of Tsushima.

