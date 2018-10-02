The Harry Potter game fans have been waiting for may have leaked via… a mall survey

A new video seemingly shows just over a minute of an unannounced Harry Potter open-world action RPG in action and, at the risk of sounding hyperbolic, it kinda looks like everything Potter fans have ever wanted in a game. You create your own wizard, choose which house you belong to, wander the famous halls of Hogwarts, cast powerful spells, and unravel an enigma that threatens the very fate of the Wizarding World. And since the original video and many of its mirrored versions on YouTube now say they were taken down because they contain content from Warner Bros., it sure seems like it isn't a fake.

The video was originally been uploaded by Reddit user VapeThisBro , who claims they clandestinely recorded the video after being approached to do a market research survey at a mall. They also claim that they took pictures of some additional still images though they refrained from uploading them for fear of being identified. They transcribed some written materials about the game as well, which I've copied over here with some light editing for typoes.

"Set in the 19th Century (1800s) Wizarding World, this 3rd person open-world action RPG game centers around your character with unique abilities who has earned a late acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You are a newly arrived 5th year student to Hogwarts that demonstrates a latent gift for magic with a unique ability to track and identify remnants of a potent ancient power.

Upon arrival, strange events begin to materialize In the Forbidden Forest and trouble begins to brew within the castle walls. Together with Professor Elezar Fig, you embark on a journey through both familiar and never before seen locations to bring to light the truth behind these mysterious occurrences.

On your quest you will craft potions, master new spells, and discover fantastical beasts. You will battle Dark Wizards, Goblins, and other supernatural enemies and uncover the truth about your destiny - the Fate of the Wizarding World lies in your hands.

FEATURES:

- Journey to Hogwarts to become one of 8 different Wizard types

- Experience Hogwarts, make new friends, uncover new secrets, and change the fate of the Wizarding World.

- Experience a new magic system that creates countless possibilities to master magic.

- Freely explore the Wizarding World for the first time. Choose your house and friends at Hogwarts, and decide to pursue a path of good or evil.

- Create your own witch or wizard, and experience an all new story separate from the books or films."

I've reached out to Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for official comment on whether this footage is legit and the company is involved, and I'll update this story with any response. Until then, it's also worth noting that Eurogamer may have some early inkling of who is working on this project, based on previously posted job listings: Avalanche Software, the former developer of Disney Infinity that was purchased by WBIE in January 2017. It all seems to line up pretty nicely, but hopefully we won't have to wait much longer for official word on what looks like a very cool game. I gotta admit, I did find that goblin impalement and death scene somewhat upsetting for a game based on a children's book series...