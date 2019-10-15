The goose from Untitled Goose Game invaded The Office

Twitter user Bearly Regal, known for demaking and remaking video games, has given us the crossover we never knew we needed - the goose from Untitled Goose Game in The Office. Using the Dreams game creation system, Bearly Regale meticulously designed the entire Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin and let the goose loose. Check it out below.

𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚜𝚎an office duckumentary pic.twitter.com/N01pypYxPfOctober 14, 2019

In the video, titled "The Goose: An Office Duckumentary", our favorite avian troublemaker first discovers Michael Scott's private office and crosses that off his list before unleashing havoc on the rest of the open office plan. A man dressed suspiciously like Dwight Schrute chases him around, but to no avail. Apparently there aren't any geese on Schrute Farms.

The goose in The Office is actually the perfect crossover - it seems like an existing episode in the ridiculous Office canon, which includes Michael Scott hitting an employee with his car only to believe he's saved her life because she had rabies, Dwight Schrute purposely setting fire to the office and locking the doors, and Jim picking Pam over Karen Filippelli.

Bearly Regal remakes and demakes games and television shows in Minecraft, LEGO titles, and the Dreams game creation system. Shortly after the Office Duckumentary, he released another video on Twitter showing the goose running around Britain's House of Commons. It's eerie how well he gets the goose mechanics down, from that confident strut to that terrifying neck-forward run.

The Untitled Goose Game has been a pop culture sensation, taking over the gaming world like nothing we've seen in a while (save for the Fortnite black hole).