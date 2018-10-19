The Golden Joysticks 2018 voting is open for Best New Streamer/Broadcaster

This year The Golden Joystick Awards have a new category, Best New Streamer/Broadcaster. Gamers helped us come up with the shortlist, and now you have until October 25 to cast your vote for your favorite.

The award recognizes streamers and broadcasters who are growing fast, who bring something new to the scene, and are committed to building a great, positive community. This is your chance to celebrate the personalities who are doing everything they can to share their love of gaming and bring people together.

The nominees are:

The Golden Joystick Awards themselves will take place on November 16, 2018. It's an event where your vote really counts, letting you decide which of 2018's massive games deserve to be recognized and celebrated. In a year with games like God of War, Fortnite and Red Dead Redemption 2, it's going to be an epic battle. Voting is live now, and the ceremony itself will take place in London on November 16.