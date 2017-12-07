The Game Awards 2017: all the trailers, winners, and how to watch

Over the past 14 years, The Game Awards have really come into their own. The event's early days as the Spike Video Game Awards (otherwise known as the VGAs, and for one year as the VGX) were a little rough - but now many look forward to the event and the inevitable swath of trailers and exclusive reveals each year brings. Want to know how you can tune in? Read on.

What are The Game Awards:

Hosted by industry veteran Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards are the descendant of Spike TV's Video Game Awards, an annual celebration which ran from 2003 to 2013. In 2014, Keighley broke away from Spike and developed his own show, which balances recognition of the best games of the year with entertainment and a plethora of trailers for upcoming games.

When are The Game Awards 2017:

The Game Awards 2017 will begin on Thursday, December 7 at 5:30pm Pacific / 8:30pm Eastern / 1:30am GMT.

How to watch The Game Awards 2017:

The Game Awards are streamed via Twitch, YouTube, Steam, and Mixer. We've embedded the YouTube stream at the top of this article.

Who won The Game Awards 2017:

Game Of The Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Action Game: Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Best Action/Adventure Game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Roleplaying Game: Persona 5

Best Fighting Game: Injustice 2

Best Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Best Family Game: Super Mario Odyssey

Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Motorsport 7

Best Esports Game: Overwatch

Most Anticipated Game: The Last Of Us Part 2

Best Ongoing Game: Overwatch

Best Independent Game: Cuphead

Best Indie Debut Game: Cuphead

Best Mobile Game: Monument Valley 2

Best Handheld Game: Metroid: Samus Returns

Best VR/AR Game: Resident Evil 7

Best Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch

Best Art Direction: Cuphead

Best Multiplayer: (Unlisted at this time)

Best Score/Music: NieR: Automata

Best Audio Design: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Games for Impact: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Student Game Award: Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen / Swinburne University)

Chinese Fan Game Award: jx3 HD

Trending Gamer: Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)

Best Esports Player: Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)

Best Esports Team: Cloud 9

Industry Icon Award: Carol Shaw

What trailers were shown at The Game Awards 2017:

Time will tell, but maybe temper your expectations a bit this year. Speaking on the Kotaku podcast, Keighley said, "The new thing this year is also looking at some of the existing games that are service-based, that have meaningful updates. So it’s not announcing a new game - but like PUBG, we’re gonna reveal the new desert map for the first time... That kind of stuff is part of what we’re thinking about now. It’s not just about the 30-second CG teaser for 'insane franchise sequel number six.'"