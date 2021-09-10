The football club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has made it to FIFA 22

Wrexham AFC, the club sensationally brought by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will reportedly be included in FIFA 22 .

In a recent tweet , football commentator and Football Manager researcher Ollie Bayliss confirmed that the club, which competes in the fifth tier of English football, will feature in the game as the only playable non-league side. While other English and Welsh clubs are accessible via the appropriate Premier League, Championship, League One or League Two menus, Wrexham will be available via the 'Rest of World' category.

Wrexham bills itself as the third-oldest professional football club in the world, but that's unlikely to be the reason why the club has made it onto EA's radar. In February 2021, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds purchased the club alongside It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney. The deal, which was overwhelmingly supported by fans, has raised the club's profile significantly, resulting in the production of a documentary entitled Welcome to Wrexham.

Earlier this summer, leaked code suggested Wrexham would be making it into the latest edition of EA's footballing practice. There's still no direct confirmation, but with Bayliss' comments corroborating those early reports, it's starting to look increasingly likely.

FIFA 22 is set to release on October 1, so we don't have long to wait to find out for sure whether Reynolds and McElhenney's club has made it into the game. One thing does seem pretty likely, however - the team's players might find it a little tricky to stand up to the game's other English and Welsh clubs, especially with Christiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United.

