The Falconeer hits PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in August

The Falconeer is coming to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on August 5.

Just below, you can check out the announcement trailer for The Falconeer's port to the PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Across all three platforms, the "Warrior Edition" of The Falconeer will include all previous expansion packs, plus one brand new DLC expansion.

Prepare to ascend on PlayStation for the first time or explore The Great Ursee on the go!#TheFalconeer : Warrior Edition soars onto #PlayStation5, PlayStation 4 and #NintendoSwitch on August 5th 🦅Wishlist on PS5 and Pre-order today!🟥 https://t.co/ZEkQwFVBgf pic.twitter.com/THjRt5kYC5May 19, 2021 See more

This new expansion is called The Edge of the World, and launches for The Falconeer alongside the game's new platforms on August 5. This new expansion will bring the aerial action to new locations, with an entirely new storyline, quests, items, and more.

If you're unfamiliar with The Falconeer, it's an action-orientated game taking place high above solid ground, where you fly about gracefully on a majestic falcon, taking down enemies with ranged attacks. It's the vision of Thomas Sala, a 17-year games industry veteran, working out of Amsterdam in The Netherlands.

The Falconeer is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, where it launched last year in 2020, before arriving on Xbox Game Pass later on. It's enhanced for the two next-gen consoles, where players can enable a performance mode to hit 120FPS on both next-gen platforms.

Right now, we don't know if the PS5 will also support a performance mode, but it's a fairly safe bet to say that it likely will. What we do know is that The Falconeer will hit 60FPS on the Nintendo Switch, which developer Thomas Sala showed off on his Twitter account earlier today.

