The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a small but poignant throwback to Captain America: The Winter Soldier

A small moment in the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier provided a small but poignant callback to Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers' first meeting in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

In one scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier we see Bucky Barnes sleeping on the floor. Fans may remember that Wilson and Cap had a conversation on a similar subject in the earlier movie.

Sam Wilson: Your bed, it’s too soft. When I was over there I sleep on the ground and used rock for pillows, like a caveman. Now I’m home, lying in my bed, and It’s like… Steve Rogers: Lying on a marshmallow. I feel like I’m going to sink right to the floor.

It might feel like a throwaway scene, but it's a reminder of everything that Barnes has been through, and that his past experiences are still affecting him in ways that go beyond what he brings up with his therapist. It's also a sign that he and Wilson may have more in common than they realize. Sure, not the Nazi brain reprogramming, but plenty else.

