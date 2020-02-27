The Division 2 is free to play through this Sunday

The Division 2 is hosting yet another free weekend, if you're yet to try out the looter-shooter.

It kicks off today and Ubisoft has announced that the free trial will continue through to Monday, March 2.

As always, any progress you make in the free trial will carry into the full game if you decide to pick it up. And if you think you'll want to buy the full game, you ought to do so now, as it's currently 95% off digitally. Even if you aren't looking for another long-term grind, $3 is a borderline criminal price for a game our own Sam Loveridge described as "a seriously accomplished looter shooter, with a gameplay loop that keeps on giving, and an endgame that will keep you playing for months (or years) to come" in her The Division 2 review .

This will be the last free weekend before the release of The Division 2's first big expansion: Warlords of New York . As you may have guessed, this will whisk agents back to the Big Apple, where the first game took place. And as our resident Division enthusiast explained, Warlords of New York is the perfect reason to play The Division 2 again - or try it for the first time.

If you try the game this weekend and decide you want the full experience, but also want to jump straight into Warlords of New York when it launches on March 3, you're in luck. Buying the expansion will also get you a character boost consumable that'll shoot you straight to level 30, which is right where you need to be to tackle the expansion. You can also purchase a character boost separately via the in-game store, but it's a much better deal to just buy the expansion.