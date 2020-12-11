The Callisto Protocol is a freaky new horror game from the co-creator of Dead Space

Striking Distance Studios announced its debut game The Callisto Protocol at The Game Awards tonight, and it looks like a scream.

Dead Space co-creator and Sledgehammer Games founder Glen Schofield is the founder and CEO of Striking Distance, so it comes as no surprise that The Callisto Protocol is packing some big Dead Space energy. The reveal trailer opens with an inmate waking up in Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security jail on Jupiter's titular moon Callisto. Things quickly go awry as the inmate discovers that his roommate has been swapped with (and perhaps devoured by, if not transformed into) a bulbous humanoid monster, and the robot guards patrolling the halls seem to be on the fritz. This goes about as well as you'd expect for our inmate, but the incident doesn't seem to phase an ominous onlooker watching the scene through a camera.

"Set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror," Striking Distance says on the game's official site. "The game challenges players to escape the maximum-security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets. A blend of horror, action, and immersive storytelling, the game aims to set a new bar for horror in interactive entertainment."

Schofield channeled Hideo Kojima in a comment about making "one of the most terrifying games of all time," and confirmed that The Callisto Protocol will get a more in-depth reveal next year. It's currently scheduled to launch on PC and (an unspecified number of) consoles in 2022.