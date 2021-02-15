That Final Fantasy 7 Remake concert didn't have any Part 2 or PS5 announcements

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake concert in Japan came and went without any major announcement that was rumored to be taking place.

Last week we reported that there would be some new announcements about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 after the game's co-director Motomu Toriyama gave an interview ahead of the concert.

The interview was in Japanese and multiple sources translated it themselves, quoting Toriyama as saying that there would be "a few things about Final Fantasy 7 Remake revealed during the concert" on Saturday, February 13.

According to the fan translation, he added: "In addition to the performance, we have a special program planned as well".

Ultimately, the concert event ended and we were gifted no such news from Square Enix. After sharing the fan translation of Toriyama's interview last week, Aitai Kimochi also live-tweeted the event on Saturday, noting that Japanese fans had been asking about the FF7 Remake news in the event's live chat.

Unfortunately, it seems that there was a simple miscommunication or mistranslation. Either way, fans were expecting to hear something about the upcoming game during the concert mostly because Final Fantasy 7 Remake's one-year exclusivity deal with PlayStation is coming to an end very soon; which has ramped up the expectation of, at the very least, the announcement that Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to PC and elsewhere.

Alongside news about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, fans were also expecting to hear about a PS5 version of the game, which is rumored to have new story content when it launches.

This intermission “breaking news” segment with the words FF7 REMAKE NEWS......only to be followed by “Let’s talk about FF7R concert goods😁” is the biggest troll move ever LOL#FF7ROC pic.twitter.com/25na81DfjmFebruary 13, 2021

We do know that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is underway thanks to an announcement last year, but, much like with the release of the first part, information on the title is scarce for now almost a year after Final Fantasy 7 Remake launched.

Speaking in the Ultimania book, which is something of a Final Fantasy 7 encyclopedia, producer Yoshinori Kitase said that the team has “a general idea” of how the game’s story will play out going forward from that cliffhanger ending.

“We have a general idea of how the story will play out, but we haven’t decided exactly [how many parts], nor can we confirm anything". “There’s speculation that it will be three parts, but we’re just doing things one step at a time.”

