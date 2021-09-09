Tchia trailer shows off a lovely adventure during PlayStation Showcase

Adorable adventure game Tchia received a brand new trailer earlier today at the PlayStation 2021 showcase.

Just below, you can check out the brand new trailer for Tchia, which is just about two minutes in length. In the trailer itself, we can see the protagonist strumming away on a ukulele for a brief few seconds, before jumping into action around the beautiful locale itself.

Oh, and don't worry about being able to pet the dog you saw in the trailer just above for Tchia, because you are the dog. It turns out you can actually transform into a variety of creatures in the new adventure game from Awaceb, which is sure to make exploring your surrounding pretty dang interesting.

If you're thinking Tchia looks familiar, that's because this actually isn't the first time we've seen the game from Awaceb. If you cast your mind all the way back to The Game Awards 2020 ceremony last year in December, you might recall seeing a pretty brief trailer to reveal the new game for the very first time.

However, back when Tchia was revealed for the very first time, it was slated to only be coming to PC. Thanks to the new trailer today at the PlayStation 2021 showcase, we now know that Awaceb's adventure game will be coming not only to the PC, but also to the PS4 and PS5, so there's plenty of platforms to check out the enticing new adventure game on.

