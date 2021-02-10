Tales from the Borderlands returns to digital stores next week

Tales from the Borderlands returns to storefronts February 17! Set between Borderlands 2 and 3, Tales from the Borderlands follows the stories of Rhys, a Hyperion suit, and Fiona, a con artist, on a quest borne of greed but destined for greatness. pic.twitter.com/6L1O5fTm0iFebruary 10, 2021

Tales from the Borderlands will be available on digital stores February 17, a year and a half after it was removed from stores following the shutdown of its developer. The announcement was made during The Borderlands Show Twitch stream, then confirmed on the official Borderlands 3 Twitter account.

Telltale Games - the same studio behind The Walking Dead episodic games - shut down in 2018 after the developer laid off most of its staff, leaving only a skeleton crew to finish the last two episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Tales from the Borderlands was removed from digital stores in mid-2019, a serious blow to many who loved the title and for those looking to bridge the game between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3.

Tales from the Borderlands is set between the two games, and tells the stories of Rhys, a Hyperion businessman, and Fiona, a con artist - with a lovingly bedraggled crew of extras adding some extra spice. If you haven't played it, you're in luck, as it returns to digital storefronts on February 17. According to Gamespot , you'll be able to buy all five episodes in one package - but there will be one key change from the original release. Each episode in the initial release would end with a "choice comparison" screen that showed you how you fared against other members of the community, but that's been removed for the February 17 re-release.

Tales from the Borderlands has some ridiculously fun action, hilarious moments, and character you'll love from the jump. While it takes place between Borderlands 2 and 3, you don't necessarily need to have played either to enjoy it, so it's great to see its return to digital storefronts.