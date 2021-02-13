Taiwan rating board reveals The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles for PC, PS4, and Switch

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has been rated by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4.

Though not formally announced, the collection – which is thought to contain The Great Ace Attorney and The Great Ace Attorney 2 – first came to light when Capcom was allegedly subject to a data breach at the end of last year.

As spotted by Gematsu , the rating also made mention of Tales from the Borderlands, SnowRunner, and Secret Neighbor all coming to Nintendo Switch, plus a PS5 version of Genshin Impact.

The Ace Attorney games, which are visual novels where you try to solve crimes, have been hugely popular since the release of the first installment in 2001. The series is made up of six mainline games and five spin-off titles, including a crossover with the Professor Layton series, while Phoenix has also appeared in Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 .

It has also gone on to make its way into other media, including a manga series, an anime series, a live-action film, and even a stage show.

