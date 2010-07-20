Syfy channel to produce Red Faction movie, calamity awaits

Next March, fans of THQ%26rsquo;s Red Faction series should probably avoid tuning into the Syfy channel for at least a couple weeks. Fans of low-budget sci-fi flicks with corny acting and lame special effects, however,should tune into Syfy for the premiere of the live-action movie Red Faction: Origins.

That%26rsquo;s right %26ndash; in March 2011, the same channel that brought us suchblockbuster picturesas Rock Monster and - who could forget -Dinocroc vs. Supergator, will be airing its latest original production, a 2-hour movie based on the long-running Red Faction franchise as part of the series%26rsquo; 10th anniversary.

The movie will take place in the Red Faction universe between the latest release, Red Faction: Guerrilla, and the upcoming Red Faction: Armageddon, which will be available for the PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in March 2011 (what a coincidence!).



Above: Thelatest screen from Red Faction: Armageddon

Hero Alec Mason%26rsquo;s son Jake, a member of the dwindling Red Faction Militia,must make his way across the brutalMartianlandscapeas he is plagued by the threat of a %26ldquo;powerful new enemy.%26rdquo; At least, that%26rsquo;s what the official movie description says. Throw in some drama about a family torn apart by futuristic warfare and you%26rsquo;ve got a pretty typical action movie.

The screenplay was written by Andrew Kreisberg, which will make it his very first. Kreisberg has written the scripts for a handful of TV shows including Fringe and The Vampire Diaries. Needless to say, this won%26rsquo;t exactly draw the same level of success as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, but for the sake of people who actually care about Red Faction,we hopeit will at least be a little better than House of the Dead.

