Super Smash Bros director is working on something new but it might have "nothing to do with game production"

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has said he is officially back at work - working on something that may not have anything to do with making games.

As originally shared by Famitsu (thanks Nintendo Life ), Sakurai revealed: "I have been away for a while now, but I am working on something. [...] You may see me in the near future in a place that has nothing to do with game production."

It’s been a busy few years for Sakurai, following the reveal of all of the fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2. One of the last times we saw Sakurai was when he introduced Sora from Kingdom Hearts as a playable character in the Nintendo fighting game. Not forgetting Kazuya from Tekken , Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7 , Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 , and many, many more.

It hasn’t been revealed yet what Sakurai is currently working on or when he plans to return to video games, although we can’t imagine him stepping away from the world of game development for very long.

You probably shouldn’t hold out for any more major Super Smash Bros. Ultimate updates any time soon though, as back in 2020, Sakurai revealed that he and the rest of the team have no plans for more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters after Fighters Pass Vol. 2 - which was completed by Sora back in October 2021.

Not only this, but the Sora, Ltd. founder also said that "it would be best not to assume that there will always be another [Super Smash Bros.]" meaning we can’t even be certain of a new Smash Bros. game gracing our Nintendo consoles in the near future either.