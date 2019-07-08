Super Mario Maker 2 two player mode: how to play co-op and multiplayer

One of the best innovations provided by Super Mario Maker 2 is the two player mode and multiplayer functionality. As well as local and online course co-op you can build levels with your friends and compete against random players in online versus multiplayer, as long as you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription! Read on for our guide on how to play co-op and multiplayer in Super Mario Maker 2.

Best Super Mario Maker 2 levels | Super Mario Maker 2 Buried Stones | Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks

How to play multiplayer in Super Mario Maker 2

(Image credit: nintendo)

This one is almost simple and self-explanatory. If you want to play online in Super Mario Maker 2, you’re going to want to hit the + button, navigate to Course World and select Network Play. From here you have a number of options. You can choose whether you want to play online with players from around the world or across multiple Nintendo Switch consoles in one location with the ‘Nearby Play’ option.

To play locally, simply make a room and then have your friends join it on their respective consoles. If you want to play with random opponents, select co-op or versus and you will enter a matchmaking system that should match you up with other online Mario makers, setting out a gauntlet of levels for you to raise hell in.

As of right now, you can't simply invite your friends to a lobby to play courses together unless they’re physically close to your console. Nintendo is adding this functionality in the future though, so stay tuned on that front.

How to play multiplayer on the same console in Super Mario Maker 2

(Image credit: nintendo)

If you have a friend round but only one Switch to play Super Mario Maker 2 with, you’re not out of luck. Simply download the course or courses you want to play, press the + button and navigate to Coursebot. From there, find the course you want to play with your friend in true local multiplayer fashion and you should see an icon on the right with four little faces inside. Hover on it to see ‘Play Together’ - select this and you can play through any level you’ve downloaded with your friends - or torture them with your own creations, your call.

How to cooperatively create courses in Super Mario Maker 2

(Image credit: nintendo)

If you’re sick of competing and playing through courses, you can also build one with your friend of choice if you’re so inclined. For this one, head to Course Maker after pressing the + button and to the left of the Mario icon on the left panel you should see a symbol with two faces stood next to each other. Select this to unlock the co-op creation functionality. Slide out a joy-con and pass it to a friend and you can make courses together on the same screen. It’s a good way to get some free labour out of your pals!