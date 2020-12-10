Suki goes solo in new Avatar: The Last Airbender OGN

Although the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series ended years ago, the story has continued on in a series of Dark Horse comic book limited series and OGNS - and that continues in 2021 with a solo OGN for the fan-favorite character Suki, as first announced by The Hollywood Reporter.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

In Avatar: The Last Airbender — Suki Alone, returning writer Faith Erin Hicks and artist Peter Wartman will chart Suki's course as she is captured by the Fire Nation and placed in a special prison beneath a dormant volcano dubbed the Boiling Rock. In this predicament, she'll be inspired to band together with her fellow prisoners if they'll have any chance to survive - and escape.

Suki was first introduced as part of the Kyoshi Warriors, a clan of fighters who based their style and looks on Avatar Kyoshi. Suki eventually joined Aang and Team Avatar in the third season, and even fell into a romantic relationship with Sokka.

Hicks and Wartman are joined by colorist Adele Matere and letterer ComicCraft. Tim Hedrick, who worked on the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, provided input and consultation for the team.

This will be the second Avatar OGN in 2021, following the previously announced Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy coming February 16 from the same creative team.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender — Suki Alone OGN goes on sale on June 22, 2021.

All of the Avatar: The Last Airbender (and Legend of Korra) comics are available digitally and in print. Check out our list of the best digital comic readers for Android and iOS devices.