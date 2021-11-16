A new "horrific and blackhearted" Suicide Squad comic book series coming in 2022

DC continues to show its love for the Suicide Squad with a new mature-readers title for the team in 2022. First reported by Den of Geek , the three-issue Prestige Plus series Suicide Squad: Blaze reunites the creators of the recent John Constantine: Hellblazer series - writer Simon Spurrier and artist Aaron Campbell - for a title that DC calls "more horrific and blackhearted" than their previous team-up.

"Rather than being the ones who are putting their necks on the line [the Squad are] playing a role of mentoring a group of new characters who really are utterly expendable," Spurrier says.

Check out this unlettered, uncolored preview from Suicide Squad: Blaze #1 by Spurrier and Campbell:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Aaron Campbell (DC/Black Label)) Suicide Squad: Blaze #1 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Aaron Campbell (DC/Black Label)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Aaron Campbell (DC/Black Label))

In Suicide Squad: Blaze, the team of Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark are tasked to "corral, nursemaid, and if necessary execute" (as DC describes it) five people who volunteered to become metahumans thanks to a secret US government procedure called 'Blaze.' The good news is that they now have powers, but the bad news is that it'll kill them in six months, maximum. And as each one dies (or is killed), the remaining recruits get stronger.

These new 'Blaze' recruits are like a souped-up version of the Suicide Squad (and in some ways similar to Spurrier's X-Force run from 2014 and 2015).

Together, these two units are being tasked to take down an unnamed threat DC describes as someone "with all the power of Superman but none of his humanity."

"If you had a superpowered individual who just wanted to kill people all over the world, what would you do?" Spurrier says. "The answer I think is that you would find people who are prepared to die to stop them."

Suicide Squad: Blaze will come just after the current Suicide Squad: Get Joker! is scheduled to end, working to make a 'shadow' second Suicide Squad comic on shelves in addition to the main DCU Suicide Squad book. This not-so-coincidentally comes at a time where interest in the team is high due to the recent The Suicide Squad film and the upcoming Peacemaker TV series and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game.

Suicide Squad: Blaze #1 goes on sale on February 8, 2022 as part of DC's Black Label imprint.