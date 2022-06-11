Draw Distance and 505 games arrived at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana with some fantastic news: The Serial Cleaners release date is September 22, 2022.

The sequel to the 2017 indie hit Serial Cleaner is set to drag the 2D stealth-action out of the '70s and into the '90s – specifically, New York City, New Year's Eve 1999. Designed as a homage to '90s cinema – spanning cult crime thrillers through to b-movie action flicks – Serial Cleaners sees four professional cleaners for the mob gather to reminisce about their careers at the turn of the millennium, before it tragically, inevitably goes horribly wrong.

With a non-linear narrative that lets you explore four perspectives (not to mention four different play styles), Serial Cleaners looks like a real step beyond its predecessor. Whether you choose to invest in stealth, speed, or brute force is up to you – just so long as it helps you dispose of any bodies and damning evidence you find at the crime scenes you're called into clean.

With its gorgeous art style, quirky storytelling, clever isometric level design, and tight movement mechanics, Serial Cleaners is a stealth-action game you won't want to miss out on. Thankfully, Draw Distance and 505 Games has made it so that Serial Cleaners is coming to just about every modern platform out there – so you've got no excuse!

Serial Cleaners will launch on September 22 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

For more awesome games featured during today's Future Games Show, check out our official Steam page (opens in new tab).