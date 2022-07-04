Kate Bush raves about Stranger Things season 4 after watching final two episodes

Kate Bush has shared her reaction to Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 – and it's safe to say the British singer was a big fan of the Netflix show's two-part finale.

Taking to her official website (opens in new tab) shortly after episodes 8 and 9 were launched on the streamer, Bush celebrated the fact that her song 'Running Up That Hill' was still topping charts after being used in Volume 1. "I just can't believe it - No. 1 for the third week. We're all so excited," she wrote. "In fact it's all starting to feel a bit surreal."

The track, which was originally released in 1985, featured heavily in the first seven episodes, which saw our Hawkins heroes take on a new Upside Down-dwelling enemy: Vecna. While it played earlier on in the season, its big moment came in the fourth episode, when Dustin, Lucas, and Steve used it to draw Max's consciousness away from Vecna's Mind Layer. A remix of the song was used a couple of times in Volume 2, too.

"I've just watched the last two episodes of Stranger Things and they’re just through the roof," Bush continued in the latest post. "No spoilers here, I promise. I'd only seen the scenes that directly involved the use of the track and so I didn't know how the story would evolve or build.

"I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use RUTH for Max's totem but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honored that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller-coaster journey. I can't imagine the amount of hard work that's gone into making something on this scale. I am in awe. They've made something really spectacular."

Given her high praise, Bush will likely be tuning into Stranger Things season 5, the fantasy horror's final chapter, when it is released. It's not expected until late 2023 at the earliest, though, as Matt and Ross Duffer have yet to kick off production.

While we wait, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.