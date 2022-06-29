Stranger Things season 4 part 1 second most-watched TV show on Netflix

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 has proved a massive hit for Netflix, becoming the streamer's second most-watched TV show of all time and its most-watched English language TV show.

Volume 1 clocked up a huge 930.3 million hours viewed in its first 28 days on Netflix, dethroning Bridgerton season 2 – but falling short of Squid Game's 1.6 billion hours. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), viewership of Stranger Things season 4 part 2 will be added to part 1, though it's still "not expected" to beat Squid Game.

Part 2 is arriving on Netflix imminently. Though it'll only consist of two episodes, they're both supersized: the first new episode is about 1 hour and 25 minutes long, while the finale is a whopping 2 hours and 19 minutes. Part 1 is also made up of extra-long episodes, each around an hour and 15 minutes.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is currently at the number 1 spot on Netflix's English language TV show chart, with all four seasons of Stranger Things also in the top 10. The Umbrella Academy's first season has re-entered the top 10, while Man vs Bee, First Kill, Peaky Blinders season 6, and You Don't Know Me make up the rest of the chart.

"It's the race to the finish," David Harbour has said of the last two episodes of season 4. "What you're gonna see is us sprinting as hard as we can – not only are you gonna see the Duffers sprinting there cinematically in this epic, extraordinary way, but you're gonna see all the characters [doing] more and you're gonna have these epic action sequences."

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 arrives this July 1. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.