Starfield gameplay shows off space pirates and No Man's Sky's scanner

The very first Starfield gameplay trailer is here, courtesy of today's Xbox/Bethesda showcase.

Earlier today at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, the latter developer finally pulled back the curtain on the new RPG. The gameplay reveal for Starfield showed off space pirates, the mysterious moon of Kreet in May 2333, and what looks a lot like No Man's Sky's scanner. Check it out:

This is the very first time we've actually seen gameplay for Starfield, but it was always a fair bet to appear at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Late last year in 2021, Starfield game director Todd Howard teased we'd likely be in for a gameplay reveal right around Summer 2022.

Of course, this all follows hot on the heels of Starfield being delayed out of its original release date of November 11 later this year. The date would've marked the second Bethesda RPG to launch on the day, after Skyrim originally launched on November 11 all the way back in 2011.

