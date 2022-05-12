Stardew Valley's average daily sales are higher than ever

Video games typically sell best right around lunch, but six-year-old Stardew Valley is somehow selling better than it ever has before.

Sole developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone is currently celebrating Stardew Valley crossing 20 million copies sold, and if it seems like that number has been growing faster and faster as of late, your eyes do not deceive you. Our pals at PC Gamer reached out to Barone via email to talk about Stardew Valley's success in the wake of its latest sales achievement, and the developer confirmed that indeed, the game is selling more copies than it ever has, even at launch.

"The average daily sales of Stardew Valley are higher today than at any point," Barone said. "I'm not exactly sure why that is. My hope is that the game is just continuing to spread via word of mouth, and the more people that are playing it, the more people will share the game with their friends. Regardless, I'm very happy that Stardew Valley is still so popular."

Even as Stardew Valley shows no signs of slowing down, Barone announced a new game last year: Haunted Chocolatier, a cute and spooky chocolate shop sim that throws players into yet another highly cozy town to collect resources, meet people, and form relationships. Though you'll undoubtedly be doing a lot of chilling out in Haunted Chocolatier, it seems to have a bigger focus on combat than Stardew Valley. You can check out "the bee boss" Barone showed off in a recent livestream.

