Stardew Valley creator’s next game will have boss fights in it

Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe has quietly revealed that their new game Haunted Chocolatier will have boss fights in it.

As spotted by PC Gamer , Eric Barone casually shared a preview of some boss music from his upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier in a recent livestream which he has called "the bee boss." Although shared pretty nonchalantly, it seems like this is actually the first time we’ve heard anything about boss fights appearing in the upcoming game. You can hear the track for yourself below.

There was speculation in the comments as to whether Barone meant "B boss" implying that there is also an "A boss" or whether this meant a literal bumblebee boss.

After playing the track, the developer doesn’t reveal which one it is entirely but does highlight a section of the song which has a strong buzzing sound in it, implying the bee theory. PC Gamer also pointed out that the file name located at the top of Barone’s screen does in fact say "beeboss."

This isn’t the only thing ConcernedApe shared in the livestream, as he also went on to show another track for the upcoming game , this time a much more mellow-sounding song called 'Pristine Snow.' If you liked this track, the good news is the developer revealed that "most of the music in the game will probably sound like this."

If this is the first time you’re hearing about any kind of Stardew Valley follow-up, here’s what you need to know. Although very visually similar to Barone’s farming-sim, Haunted Chocolatier isn’t actually a sequel to Stardew Valley. That isn’t to say that it’ll be totally different though as it has been revealed that Haunted Chocolatier will have NPC relationships like in Stardew Valley.

We haven’t got a firm release date for the highly anticipated game yet, but some fans think that they may have spotted a release date in one of the game’s early screenshots. This hasn’t been confirmed just yet though.