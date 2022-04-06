Why you should play... Stardew Valley

Episode Five of our new video series has Sam trying to convince Josh that Stardew is a farming sim for him

We're onto week five of our new video series, and this week we're playing the iconic farming sim, Stardew Valley. We're revisiting some of the most beloved games to talk about why they've achieved such a status, with one superfan guiding someone who's less enamored through the many reasons why they love it.

This week Sam and Josh are playing the iconic simulation role-playing video game developed by one man that is the legend, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone. Originally released in 2016 players take the role of a character who takes over their deceased grandfather's dilapidated farm in a place known as Stardew Valley. The game is open-ended, allowing players to take on activities such as growing crops, raising livestock, mining and foraging, selling produce, and socializing with the townspeople, including the ability to marry and have children

Stardew Valley is very popular in the GamesRadar office and Josh himself is a fan of many similar games, including the Harvest Moon series. However, he has constantly bounced off Stardew Valley itself. Can Sam show Josh what he’s been missing and convince him to give Stardew Valley another chance?

If there is a classic game you want us to go back and play let us know in the comments.

I'm somebody who is just in love with all things video, especially video games. My job involves taking all the hard work the rest of the team do (articles, best lists, guides etc) and stealing them to turn into a video. I might be found behind the camera, in front of it, editing video, doing a voice-over, basically anything that needs to be done in order to make an interesting video. I've worked at super corporate places (The Financial Times) to super NOT corporate places (UNILAD) and everywhere in between. At the moment I'm currently on a strategy game binge across multiple devices and consoles so I'm trying to play Darkest Dungeon, Total War, Football Manager and Divinity Original Sin 2 at the same time. The management of which is a strategy game in and of itself. 