Why you should play... Stardew Valley

We're onto week five of our new video series, and this week we're playing the iconic farming sim, Stardew Valley. We're revisiting some of the most beloved games to talk about why they've achieved such a status, with one superfan guiding someone who's less enamored through the many reasons why they love it.



This week Sam and Josh are playing the iconic simulation role-playing video game developed by one man that is the legend, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone. Originally released in 2016 players take the role of a character who takes over their deceased grandfather's dilapidated farm in a place known as Stardew Valley. The game is open-ended, allowing players to take on activities such as growing crops, raising livestock, mining and foraging, selling produce, and socializing with the townspeople, including the ability to marry and have children



Stardew Valley is very popular in the GamesRadar office and Josh himself is a fan of many similar games, including the Harvest Moon series. However, he has constantly bounced off Stardew Valley itself. Can Sam show Josh what he’s been missing and convince him to give Stardew Valley another chance?



If there is a classic game you want us to go back and play let us know in the comments.