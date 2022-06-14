Stardew Valley is now available as a free trial in the US with Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo is currently offering a free trial of Stardew Valley to all Nintendo Switch Online members, including those in the US now too.

Originally only available to Nintendo Switch Online members in Europe, Japan, and Australia, the Stardew Valley free trial is now also available in the US. The only difference is that it’s starting a day later and will end one day after the other territories.

Restore your farm to greatness in Stardew Valley, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 6/14, 10 AM PT - 6/20, 11:59 PM PT!You can also purchase the full version of Stardew Valley for 20% off from 6/14, 10 AM PT - 6/27, 11:59 PM PT!https://t.co/hK3XQz6yZh pic.twitter.com/4Wg2idN7hLJune 13, 2022 See more

To claim Stardew Valley for the week, all players need to do is make sure they have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership and head to the Nintendo eShop. Once there, scroll down to the 'Nintendo Switch Online' tab on the left-hand side and you’ll find Stardew Valley under 'Game Trials.' Alternatively, you can also look up the game on the store to find the option to download the trial.

For the US, you can enjoy a week on Grandpa’s farm from June 14 (starting at 10am PT / 12am CT / 1pm ET) until Midnight on June 20, 2022. For the other locations mentioned above (Europe, Japan, and Australia), your trial has already begun as of yesterday June 13, and will only be available until June 19, so better get downloading fast to make the most out of your week trial.

If you’re unsure if Stardew Valley is your kind of game, here’s a good reason why you should definitely give it a go. Originally launching back in 2016, and created by solo developer Eric - ConcernedApe - Barone, Stardew Valley has since sold over 20 million copies across all platforms. That many players can't be wrong in thinking it's a good way to spend your time.