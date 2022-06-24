Stardew Valley 1.6 update is in the works but “it won't be huge”, says developer

Stardew Valley will be getting a 1.6 update soon but “it won’t be huge”, says developer ConcernedApe.

Revealed in a tweet by Stardew Valley developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone, we now know that the farming sim is due to get another update sometime in the near future. After a fan tweeted Barone asking whether Stardew Valley would be getting any more updates, the developer replied: “1.6, yes. But it's mostly a modding-focused update (makes modders lives easier). There will be some new content but it won't be huge.”In the same tweet, Barone hinted about even further beyond a 1.6 update adding: “1.7? Who knows.”

If you haven’t been keeping up to date with all things Stardew Valley, the last update we got was back in early 2021. The appropriately named 1.5 update introduced a tonne of features to the game including new locations such as Ginger Island, a new beach farm, split-screen local co-op, new events, characters, puzzles, bug fixes, and so much more. Unfortunately for us, it sounds like 1.6 won’t contain nearly as much content but at least we know Barone is still actively working on their farming sim.

When they’re not working on Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe is also working on Haunted Chocolatier , another Stardew Valley-esque game set in another cozy-looking town. In fact, in the very same tweet, Barone gave us a small insight into the upcoming game after being asked if the two sims will be connected: “Yes, but I haven't decided how deep the connection will be exactly. I want Haunted Chocolatier to have its own identity,” Barone revealed.