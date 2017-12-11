36 Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere pics that'll make you feel like you were there

It's official. People in the world have seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and while most of us will have to wait until later this week to catch it in theatres, at least there's these photos from the world premiere to enjoy in the meantime.

The snazzy event took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles over the weekend and, as you might imagine, everyone with even the slightest connection to Star Wars showed up, from returning cast members to celebrity mega fans. It's all smiles and laughter on the red carpet, and I'm not surprised; the movie's advanced screenings have already received rave (spoiler-free) reactions. Feel free to click through and check out the best pics from the night.