Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Easter eggs and references you may have missed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has finally reached cinemas, bringing an end to the Skywalker saga once and for all. That's 40 years of storytelling in a galaxy far, far away completed, and, as you would expect, there were dozens upon dozens of references to what came before. Below, we're going to dive into all the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Easter eggs and references. But before then...

SPOILER WARNING! Do not read on unless you have seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We are going into major spoiler territory.

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

Still here? Then you have witnessed the ending of the trilogy of trilogies. Star Was: The Rise of Skywalker is crammed full of references to past films, including the prequel and original trilogy. These are the best of them.

(Image credit: Disney)

On Pasaana, C-3PO mentions that the Burning Man-style festival that the gang is caught up in is held every 42 years. What happened 42 years before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? A certain movie called Star Wars was released. A brilliant little nod.

“I’ve got a bad feeling about this”

It’s a line uttered in some form or another in every Star Wars film (even The Last Jedi, where it's said by BB-8). In Rise of Skywalker, Lando gets to do the honours, telling Finn, Rey, and Poe that things aren’t looking too rosy while they’re being tailed by the First/Final Order on Pasaana.

Endor and Bespin celebrations

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

The Rise of Skywalker's ending mirrors the final moments of Return of the Jedi, with a large celebration taking place after the Resistance defeat the Final Order and Sith forces. The celebration mimics what we see in George Lucas's special edition cut of Return of the Jedi, as we see other planets partying, including both the Cloud City of Bespin and that famous moon of Endor.

Wedge's return

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

Dennis Lawson's Wedge Antilles flies into battle of Exogel, having been rallied by Lando. The fact that this fan-favourite character is still taking down ships much bigger than his own makes us want to raise a glass of blue milk to him.

The Millennium Falcon's original radar dish is back

Having been removed from the Falcon during the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi, Solo had to replace the ship's radar dish with a square model. After that was destroyed in the Battle of Crait in The Last Jedi, the Falcon has its original round dish back in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Finally!

Luke’s X-Wing rising from the water

In the final third of the movie, Rey finds herself stranded on Ahch-To. To help get her to her fateful face-off with the Emperor on Exogel, Force ghost Luke helps bring his old submerged X-Wing out of the watery depths and onto dry land. Yoda once had to do the same thing for Luke, back in the Empire Strikes Back.

Dejarik

While on board the Falcon, Finn and Poe play Chewie at a game of Dejarik, that chess-like game we've seen countless times throughout the films.

Palpatine's “unnatural abilities” line

“The Dark Side is a path to many abilities some consider unnatural” is a line from the legend of Darth Plagueis the Wise, a story Palpatine tells Anakin in The Revenge of the Sith. It’s a tale about a Sith Lord who's able to bring people back from the dead, and Palpatine uses it to seduce Anakin to the Dark Side to avert his visions of Padme dying. Rise of Skywalker features Force healing, used by both Rey and Kylo, who both use a mixture of the Dark and Light side.

Snoke and Vader

When Kylo reaches Exogel for the first time, we learn that Snoke was just a puppet for The Emperor to pull strings over. We also hear two voices in Kylo's head: Snoke and Vader – a nice nod to how Kylo has been manipulated by Palpatine all this time, just as his grandfather was.

Ships from The Clone Wars

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

During the battle over Exegol, dozens of ships come to Poe's rescue. They includ *deep breath* The Ghost, modified VCX-100 light freighter seen in Star Wars Rebels, The Crucible (belonging to Clone Wars' Hondo Ohnaka), Shadow Caster (bounty hunter Ketsu Onyo), The Eravana (the ship abandoned by Han in Force Awakens), The Outrider (which featured in the special edition of A New Hope), The Colossus (from Star Wars Resistance), and many more.

Roger Roger

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

In the background of the scene where Babu Frik alters C-3PO's memory, we see a familiar droid – one of the "Roger roger" ones from the prequels. One of the few callbacks to those movies in Rise of Skywalker.

Force choke

During a First Order boardroom meeting with all the heads of divisions, Kylo loses his patience and Force chokes someone. We have, of course, seen Kylo's grandfather, Darth Vader, do exactly that before. However, Kylo goes slightly overboard and shoves the First Order admiral onto the ceiling. Ouch.

Porgs!

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

The Last Jedi's cutest characters get a very brief cameo during the second half of the movie, when Rey exiles herself on Ahch-To. As she burns the ship she used to fly herself there, two Porgs can be seen watching on in worry. Fortunately, Chewbacca isn't around to menace them this time.

“I know”

Just before being frozen in carbonite, Han Solo once replied "I know" to Leia after she exclaimed, “I love you”. In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we see Han once again use the iconic line, but this time to his son, Ben, when he appears to him.

Return of Death Star Mark II/Throne room

The Death Star is back… again! But don’t worry, the planet-destroying weapon is reserved for the Emperor’s hundred-strong fleet of Star Destroyers. The second Empire genocide machine is submerged on Endor – and it’s hiding the Sith Wayfinder Rey needs to find Palpatine. She even walks around the old Throne Room where once, many moons ago, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader defeated the Empire.

Fun fact: the Emperor's new throne is based on artwork from Star Wars artist Ralph McQuarrie, who made the original sketches over 30 years ago.

Chewie gets a medal

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

People often bring up the fact that in A New Hope only Han and Luke got a medal for destroying the Death Star, while Chewie got zip. The end of The Rise of Skywalker rectifies that with the wookie finally getting what looks like an identical reward to Han and Luke’s.

Holdo's manoeuvre

One of the sticking points for some fans in The Last Jedi was that Holdo uses hyperspace to crash through a fleet of First Order ships. Why, some people argued, can't they just all do suicide missions to save the galaxy? The Rise of Skywalker has a throwaway answer: "That was one in a million." Fans, you asked for this...

Tatooine

At the very end of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey returns to the place where the whole saga began: on Tatooine. She places Luke and Leia's lightsabers down, buries them, and then their Force ghosts appear to her. Two suns also appear in the background. It's a nice, if slightly predictable, nod to the beginning of the Skywalker saga.

Of course, Luke and Leia weren't the only ones to return using the Force. We also heard the voices of Yoda, Obi-Wan and a whole bunch more. You can read all about the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cameos through that link. You can also read further about the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ending.

Fancy rewatching the Star Wars movies? Here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in order, and here's the Star Wars timeline in chronological order.