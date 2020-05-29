Forget the Snyder Cut, Star Wars fans have petitioned for a four-hour Revenge of the Sith cut

Star Wars fans are clamouring for a four-hour Revenge of the Sith cut, with over 15,000 fans signing a petition for the bum-numbing release from a galaxy far, far away. Coincidentally, this comes not long after the Snyder Cut movement eventually yielded results – and a potential four-hour version of Justice League.

“Hello there! The original Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith (2005) cut was over four hours long, and we think that George Lucas should do the right thing and give the fans what we deserve and what is rightfully ours,” the Change.org petition begins, without a hint of irony. “We love democracy, and we hope he does too. By signing this you are letting your voices be heard.”

Unlike Justice League, its very public-facing departure of director Zack Snyder and all the teases that followed, there appears to be no proof that a Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith extended cut even exists. If it does, George Lucas certainly hasn’t talked about it.

The closest we’ll get to an extended cut – barring Lucasfilm somehow piecing the film together, but don’t count on it – is the many deleted scenes available on physical releases. Both the Blu-ray and DVD versions have roughly a dozen complete and incomplete scenes that add further political intrigue to the plot as well as showing Anakin’s further descent towards the Dark Side.

Our advice? Take the higher ground and put your energy into new releases, not re-inventing Star Wars Episodes that have already been tinkered with by Lucas himself over the years.