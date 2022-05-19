Preview - The Mandalorian season 1 comes to Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has revealed the first look at Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1, which kicks off an eight-issue adaptation of the Disney-Plus series starting in July. The story will follow the first season of the TV series – most likely covering one episode per issue – and will be written by Rodney Barnes, with art by Georges Jeanty, inks by Karl Story, and colors by Rachelle Rosenberg.

"The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I'm passionate about," writer Rodney Barnes tells StarWars.com . "I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it's a dream gig for any writer. I'm just glad I was chosen for this assignment!"

To celebrate the launch of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian limited series, Marvel is releasing seven covers for the first issue, including a TV variant and a concept art variant by Nick Gindaux. There will also be a Pride variant by Phil Jimenez and Arif Prianto, and an action figure variant by John Tyler Christopher. Additional cover artists include Declan Shalvey, David Aja, and Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho. Main cover art is by Adi Granov.

Check out a preview of the issue below, including unlettered interior pages and all covers.

Image 1 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 interior art by Georges Jeanty, Karl Story and Rachelle Rosenberg (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 interior art by Georges Jeanty, Karl Story and Rachelle Rosenberg (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 interior art by Georges Jeanty, Karl Story and Rachelle Rosenberg (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 interior art by Georges Jeanty, Karl Story and Rachelle Rosenberg (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 interior art by Georges Jeanty, Karl Story and Rachelle Rosenberg (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 cover by Adi Granov (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 variant cover by David Aja (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 variant cover by Nick Gindaux (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 variant cover by John Tyler Christopher (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 10 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 Pride variant cover by Phil Jimenez and Arif Prianto (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 11 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 12 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 variant cover by Declan Shalvey (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 13 of 13 Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 TV variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 will allow readers to relive all the best moments from Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 1, including when Din Djarin met the Child for the first time. The debut issue goes on sale July 6.

