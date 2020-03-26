Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is out now on Switch, Episode 1 Racer's "coming soon"

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is out now on Nintendo Switch and PS4, letting players create their own force-wielding apprentices who must choose between the Light and Dark side.

The re-release of Jedi Academy features HD-ready visuals and modernized controls, just like the new version of Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast that preceded it last year. Players can customize their own playable students at Luke Skywalker's nascent Jedi Academy and unlock new lightsaber fighting styles as well as Force powers - though Luke will start giving you some side eye if you put too many points in Force Lighting.

Don't let that stop you, because Force Lighting is boss in this game. Just balance it out with some points in Force Heal or whatever and Luke will keep his preachy mouth shut.

The updated game from developer Aspyr Media also includes full support for online multiplayer, letting players clash in massive battles with all their Force powers at hand - or square off in honorable, one-on-one Lightsaber duels. Jedi Academy had a unique and fun online scene back in the day, so here's hoping this new release brings many eager new duelists into the fold.

On top of Jedi Academy's simultaneous release on Switch and PS4 today, Aspyr is bring Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer to both consoles with both single and multiplayer modes. While you're waiting, PS4 players can enjoy some slick Jedi Knight-inspired dynamic themes right now.