Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order heads up OXM's Star Wars spectacular this month

This month we share everything we know about the latest Star Wars action-adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order! It's a melee-focussed, Dark-Souls-y kind of action game with lightsabers, Wookiees, AT-ATs and more! We take a deep dive into Gears 5, going behind the scenes at The Coalition’s Vancouver HQ to find out what we can expect from the game in the next year, and unpick Microsoft’s strategy for streaming, Scarlett and Xbox Game Studios going forward. Then OXM Investigates how gaming can be a force for good! Plus we have a ton of new game previews, reviews of all the latest Xbox titles big and small, and we bring you all the news from Xbox world. As always we bring you all the information on the best games, streaming, hardware and more that you need to maximise your Xbox experience. Plus bonus mag, The Games of Star Wars – all free with the latest OXM.

A to Z of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

(Image credit: Future)

From AT-ATs to Z-targeting, we reveal everything we know about the latest action-adventure game set in the Star Wars universe, in encylopedic form!

Retro Xbox games

(Image credit: Future)

We love our Xboxes, and all the great games that have ever been on it! In this month's OXM you can read story behind the making of a groundbreaking snowboarding title on the original Xbox – Amped Freestyle Snowboarding!

Retooling Gears of War

(Image credit: Future)

We're loving Gears 5, and so OXM headed to The Coalition's Vancouver HQ to find out more about the next year's roadmap for the game's content and talk to the devs about what went into the making of the Xbox-exclusive shooter.

OXM is on sale right now

The latest issue of OXM is on sale now. (Image credit: Future)

Find out where to buy OXM near you with our store finder. Don't fancy walking to the shops? Get OXM delivered direct to your door every month, with some great savings on an OXM print subscription.